One person has been charged in connection with a homicide in October 2017, police said.

Brenda Buerger (Sweeden), 58, was charged in Oklahoma County on one count of second-degree murder.

On Oct. 24, 2017, Donte Sanders, 22, was found about 11:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 6000 block of N Brookline Avenue. Sanders died at a local hospital.

Investigators determined Sanders and a female visited Buerger. Buerger is accused of giving a Fentanyl patch to Sanders, who later died of an overdose as a result of using the patch.

Buerger has not been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.