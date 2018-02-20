Carbs, fat, DNA? Weight loss is finicky, new study shows

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.

President Donald Trump meets school shooting survivors at Florida hospital, praises doctors, nurses and first responders for their 'incredible work

President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shooting

'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiere

President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and Moscow

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school Tuesday morning.

It's still not clear how a 49-year-old skier whose disappearance sparked massive search on a snowy Adirondack mountainside showed up a week later in California, confused and in ski clothes.

Skier lost in New York doesn't know how he got to California

The latest report on Hawaii's missile scare says the state began testing alerts before fully a developing a plan to address the ballistic missile threat.

The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way.

The school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead appears to be the first major tragedy of its kind in which students were sharing horrific images in near-real time with young people elsewhere.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

Rhode Island is marking the 15th anniversary of a nightclub fire that killed 100 people and injured more than 200 others.

President Donald Trump is recognizing bravery by the nation's public safety officers and awarding the Medal of Valor to a dozen police, fire department and other officials.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

The map of congressional districts imposed by Pennsylvania's high court for the state's 2018 elections gives Democrats a boost in their mission to wrest control of the U.S. House.

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - A precision nutrition approach to weight loss didn't hold up in a study testing low fat versus low carb depending on dieters' DNA profiles.

Previous research has suggested that a person's insulin levels or certain genes could interact with different types of diets to influence weight loss.

Stanford University researchers examined this idea with 600 overweight adults who underwent genetic and insulin testing before being randomly assigned to reduce fat or carbohydrate intake.

Gene analyses identified variations linked with how the body processes fats or carbohydrates, which the researchers thought would make them more likely to lose weight on a low-fat or low-carb diet.

But weight loss averaged about 13 pounds over a year, regardless of genes, insulin levels or diet type. Also, some people lost as much as 60 pounds and others gained 15 pounds - more evidence that genetic characteristics and diet type appeared to make no difference.

What seemed to make a difference was healthful eating. Participants on both diets who consumed the fewest processed foods, sugary drinks, unhealthy fats and ate the most vegetables lost the most weight.

The results suggest that "precision medicine is not as important as eating mindfully, getting rid of packaged, processed food" and avoiding unhealthy habits like eating while watching television, said lead author Christopher Gardner.

The study was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Participants had 22 health education classes during the study and were encouraged to be physically active, but the focus was on what they ate. They were advised to choose high-quality foods but were not given suggested calorie limits nor were they provided with specific foods. Results are based on what they reported eating.

During the first two months, dieters in each group were told to limit carbohydrates or fats to 20 grams daily, about the amount that's in 1 1/2 slices of whole wheat bread and a handful of nuts respectively. They were allowed to increase that to more manageable levels during the rest of the study.

Fat intake in the low-fat group averaged 57 grams during the study versus 87 grams beforehand; carb intake in the low-carb group averaged 132 grams versus 247 grams previously. Both groups reduced their daily calorie intake by an average of about 500 calories.

The study was well-conducted but because participants were not provided with specific foods and self-reported their food choices, it wasn't rigorous enough to disprove the idea that certain genes and insulin levels may affect which types of diets lead to weight loss, said Dr. David Ludwig, a Boston Children's Hospital obesity researcher.

Dr. Frank Hu, nutrition chief at Harvard's School of Public Health, has called precision nutrition a promising approach and said the study wasn't a comprehensive test of all gene variations that might affect individual responses to weight loss diets.

"In any weight loss diets, adherence to the diet and the overall quality of the diet are probably more important than any other factors," Hu said.

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner on Twitter at @LindseyTanner. Her work can be found here .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.