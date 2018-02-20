Road Conditions Deteriorating Across Metro As Freezing Rain, Sleet Falls

An Arctic front that brought storms, gusty wind and hail to parts of central Oklahoma is now bringing freezing rain and sleet -- and that is causing road conditions to deteriorate across the Oklahoma City metro area.
KWTV meteorologist Matt Mahler says road temperatures have fallen below freezing, meaning that anything falling will stick. He added that roads are particularly bad as of 10:15 a.m. west of the metro in Canadian County.
Temperatures will stay below freezing throughout the day.
Models don't show precipitation moving out of the area until at least mid-afternoon, if not later.
See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast
Take a moment and 'like' our meteorologists on Facebook. They provide you with weather information and analysis day and night. This is a really valuable resource during winter storms of all kinds.
David Payne - click here
Cassie Heiter - click here
Jed Castles - click here
Justin Rudicel - click here
Robyn King - click here
Matt Mahler - click here
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.