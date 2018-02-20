Road Conditions Deteriorating Across Metro As Freezing Rain, Sleet Falls

An Arctic front that brought storms, gusty wind and hail to parts of central Oklahoma is now bringing freezing rain and sleet -- and that is causing road conditions to deteriorate across the Oklahoma City metro area.

KWTV meteorologist Matt Mahler says road temperatures have fallen below freezing, meaning that anything falling will stick. He added that roads are particularly bad as of 10:15 a.m. west of the metro in Canadian County.

Temperatures will stay below freezing throughout the day.

Models don't show precipitation moving out of the area until at least mid-afternoon, if not later.

See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast

Here's a link to the Oklahoma 'road conditions map.'