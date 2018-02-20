Local School Tries To Snuff Out Vaping

A metro middle school is trying to snuff out vaping.

Incidents are on the rise, especially with a new device called the Juul.

Deer Creek Middle School officials say some students are feeling pressured to "look cool."

School officials have noticed students carrying the Juul. It's a small vape that's easily concealed and looks like a flash drive.

Now, if caught vaping or in possession of an e-cigarette similar to this one on DCMS property, violators will be suspended.

Students that are caught will receive a full week of in-school suspension for the first offense, and longer for those that follow.

Students that are sharing a vape, even if they did not purchase it, will receive the same consequence.

Parents are also encouraged to talk to their children about the dangers of vaping and to monitor their social media.