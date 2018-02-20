Bald Eagle Recovering In Tulsa After Found Shot In Delaware County

A bald eagle is recovering at the Tulsa Zoo after Oklahoma game wardens say she was wounded in a shooting.

Oklahoma Game Warden Marni Loftis say the shooting happened sometime between February 12th and the 15th in Delaware County. They say the eagle, which weighed in at over 12 pounds, was likely shot near where it was found, north of Sandusky.

Officials say she has a wound through the wing that is consistent with a rifle shot.

Video of the bald eagle was posted on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page.

Veterinarians say part of the bald eagle's wing will need to be amputated and she'll never fly again, but barring infection, she will live.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 800-522-8039. They say you could receive a reward for information that leads to a conviction.