Idaho lawmaker not sorry for yelling 'abortion is murder'

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.

President Donald Trump meets school shooting survivors at Florida hospital, praises doctors, nurses and first responders for their 'incredible work

President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shooting

'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiere

President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and Moscow

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school Tuesday morning.

It's still not clear how a 49-year-old skier whose disappearance sparked massive search on a snowy Adirondack mountainside showed up a week later in California, confused and in ski clothes.

Skier lost in New York doesn't know how he got to California

The latest report on Hawaii's missile scare says the state began testing alerts before fully a developing a plan to address the ballistic missile threat.

The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way.

The school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead appears to be the first major tragedy of its kind in which students were sharing horrific images in near-real time with young people elsewhere.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

Rhode Island is marking the 15th anniversary of a nightclub fire that killed 100 people and injured more than 200 others.

President Donald Trump is recognizing bravery by the nation's public safety officers and awarding the Medal of Valor to a dozen police, fire department and other officials.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

The map of congressional districts imposed by Pennsylvania's high court for the state's 2018 elections gives Democrats a boost in their mission to wrest control of the U.S. House.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A Republican Idaho state senator yelled "abortion is murder" at a group of students who were pushing for birth control legislation at the Statehouse and now faces an ethics complaint after a post from an unverified Twitter account told them to discuss "killing babies" with a Democratic lawmaker.

Sen. Dan Foreman told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he has no plans to apologize and denied any ties to the social media account that purported to belong to him.

"I think the response was dead on and people can take exception to that - they're welcome to their point of view - but I take abortion seriously. It's murder," Foreman said.

Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, who led a "respectful workplace training" event for all lawmakers in January, apologized for the way the students were treated and said Foreman's behavior reflects on the Legislature.

"I told him it wasn't an appropriate response; we need to conduct ourselves with much more dignity, civility and respect," said Hill, a Republican. "I think he understands that I'm not very happy with how he conducted himself."

About a dozen University of Idaho students from Foreman's district in the city of Moscow had traveled nearly 300 miles (483 kilometers) for a scheduled meeting with him Monday. They planned to lobby for a Planned Parenthood-backed measure in the conservative state that would allow women to receive up to a 12-month supply of prescribed birth control and would promote better sex education on college campuses.

Foreman abruptly canceled the meeting, and the students left a note and condoms in his office before heading to other meetings with lawmakers. He later passed the students in the hallway, and several recorded him shouting, "Abortion is murder."

"I'm a Roman Catholic and a conservative Republican. I think what you guys are doing stinks," Foreman says on the video.

The students were not at the Capitol to talk about abortion, said Paul Dillon, public affairs director of Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho.

They were encouraging lawmakers to vote in favor of the birth control measure, and other meetings were peaceful, even if the lawmakers disagreed, Dillon said. He described Foreman as "completely unhinged."

"Even if you disagree with what we have to say, there's no excuse for that kind behavior," Dillon said. "He was being a bully."

Later Monday, a tweet from the unverified Twitter account said someone in the group had a "wild outburst" at the meeting time and directed the students to "go talk about killing babies with Maryanne Jordan," a Democratic senator. That prompted Jordan to file an ethics complaint against Foreman.

"It's one thing to disagree with policy, it's another thing to position something like that against another lawmaker," Jordan said. "This type of behavior is beneath the Idaho Senate."

Ethics complaints against lawmakers are typically anonymous, so while Jordan confirmed she filed a complaint, she did not reveal many details. The Senate president said he could not speak about the complaint because of rules that dictate how ethics investigations are handled.

After the complaint was filed, the roughly year-old unverified Twitter account was deleted, then briefly reactivated to say it was not affiliated with Foreman and deleted again.

Foreman denied any involvement, and a message seeking comment with the account manager was not returned.

It's not the first time Foreman has raised eyebrows for breaking decorum.

Earlier this year, Foreman stormed out of a committee meeting when the chairman didn't allow him to argue a measure that wasn't on the agenda.

Last year, body-camera video from a sheriff's deputy showed Foreman swearing and shouting insults with an unseen and unidentified male on Sept. 14. The deputy asked Foreman to move along.

Foreman, 64, is a retired U.S. Air Force officer and retired Moscow police officer. He was narrowly elected to the Idaho Senate in 2016 in a surprise upset, ousting longtime Democratic Sen. Dan Schmidt.

During his first legislative session, Foreman shocked both parties by backing a proposal that would have classified abortion as first-degree murder - for the woman and the doctor.

The measure never got a hearing. This year, Foreman has supported toughening Idaho's abortion laws through a ballot initiative.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.