Graham Leads No. 8 Kansas To 104-74 Rout of Oklahoma

Dylan Osetkowski scored 21 points, Texas slowed national scoring leader Trae Young, and the Longhorns beat No. 23 Oklahoma 77-66 on Saturday to extend the Sooners' losing streak to five games.More >>
Keenan Evans bested Trae Young on Tuesday night and Texas Tech maintained a one-game cushion atop the Big 12 standings.More >>
Devonte Graham had 23 points and seven assists, Malik Newman added 20 and No. 8 Kansas beat Oklahoma 104-74 on Monday night.More >>
The latest mock draft from CBS Sports has Mason Rudolph and James Washington bringing their rapport to the Buffalo Bills.More >>
The Harley J. Earl trophy didn't prove to be enough for Dillon and his crew, as they decided to take it a step further by getting a tattoo on their backsides.More >>
LeBron James and his team emerged victorious over Team Curry in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.More >>
