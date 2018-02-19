Garvin Co. Sheriff's Office Identify Suspect In Bomb Threat Investigation

A California man is in the Garvin County Jail after a bizarre series of events outside a convenience store Monday afternoon in Lindsay.

43-year-old Thorun Merrit Alexander has been arrested for Manufacturing or Threat of Incendiary Explosive. Garvin County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant J.R. Williams says a bystander called Lindsay Police at 3 p.m. Monday, afternoon Alexander attached something suspicious on an ice cooler in front of Erin Springs Superette Convenience Store.

“The witness followed him and Lindsay Police stopped that person, and he is being detained until confirmation from the OHP Bomb Squad whether or not is an actual explosive device,” Williams said.

Even though the Bomb Squad determined the device was not an actual bomb, Williams said Alexander was arrested anyway.