Breanne Bell Act To Protect Disabled Adults From Sex Abuse

A law to protect people with disabilities is making its way through the state Capitol. It was written after a 22-year-old woman named Breanne Bell faced a traumatic incident.

Bell has autism and cognitively functions as a 5 or 6-year-old. In 2014, she graduated high school and got a job at a sheltered workshop that employs people with disabilities. Less than four months into her job, Bell was sexually assaulted by her supervisor.

Her mom, Lezley Bell, recounts the story. She said her daughter is still struggling after the sex abuse. It took years to rest the case, putting a man named Raymond Kionute behind bars.

But the Bell’s didn’t want to stop there. They approached state elected officials and created the Breanne Bell Act, House Bill 3300.

The Breanne Bell Act would require those working with the disabled to sign a DHS form preventing a sexual relationship with vulnerable adults.

“It’s unfortunate, but I’m glad we can make it happen,” said Lezley Bell.

The Breanne Bell Act passed unanimously in the committee. It heads to the House on Tuesday.