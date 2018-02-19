Bill To Protect Disabled Adults From Sex Abuse Signed By Governor

Gov. Mary Fallin signed three bills impacting education funding, including House Bill 1012XX, which repealed of the “Hotel-Motel Tax”, going against one of the demands of the Oklahoma Education Association (OEA).More >>
Gov. Mary Fallin signed three bills impacting education funding, including House Bill 1012XX, which repealed of the “Hotel-Motel Tax”, going against one of the demands of the Oklahoma Education Association (OEA).More >>
For the first time in 14 years, Oklahoma City officially has a new mayor.More >>
For the first time in 14 years, Oklahoma City officially has a new mayor.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.