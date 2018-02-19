Bill To Protect Disabled Adults From Sex Abuse Signed By Governor

A law to protect people with disabilities is making its way through the state Capitol.

A bill to protect people with disabilities from sexual assault was signed by Governor Mary Fallin, Tuesday.

HB3300, also known as "The Breanne Bell Act" will require those working with the disabled to sign a DHS form preventing a sexual relationship with vulnerable adults.

The bill was written after a 22-year-old woman named Breanne Bell who faced a traumatic incident.

Bell had autism and cognitively functions as a 5 or 6-year-old. In 2014, she graduated high school and got a job at a sheltered workshop that employs people with disabilities. Less than four months into her job, Bell was sexually assaulted by her supervisor.

Her mom, Lezley Bell, recounts the story. She said her daughter is still struggling after the sex abuse. It took years to rest the case, putting a man named Raymond Kionute behind bars.

But the Bell’s didn’t want to stop there. They approached state elected officials and created the Breanne Bell Act, House Bill 3300.

“It’s unfortunate, but I’m glad we can make it happen,” said Lezley Bell.

The Breanne Bell Act passed unanimously in the committee before heading to the House.

