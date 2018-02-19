OHP Bomb Squad Investigates Threat At Lindsay Convenience Store

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) bomb squad was called to investigate a bomb threat at a convenience store in the town of Lindsay, Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called in to investigate the threat at the Erin Springs Suprette, located on State Highway 76, just to the south of East County Road 1520. The supposed device was located on top of an ice freezer in front of the store.

A spokesperson for the Garvin County Sheriff's offices told News 9 that a suspect was taken into custody and will face charges.

After nearly three hours, the sheriff's office said the device was not a threat and the scene was cleared.

Some homes behind the store were evacuated as a precaution. Deputies also shut down SH 76 in both directions while crews worked the scene.

This is a developing story.

