Green Curry with Roasted Veggies & Chicken

  • 1/2 cup green curry sauce
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 2 chicken breasts, sliced
  • 1 sweet potato, peeled & cubed
  • 1/2 onion, cubed
  • 4 whole garlic cloves
  • 1/2 yellow and green pepper, cubed
  • 1/4 cup toasted slivered almonds
  • Cilantro, for garnish
  • Basmati prepared rice
  • 2 meal prep containers
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Place the veggies on 1/2 of the baking sheet.
  4. Place the chicken chunks on the other half.
  5. Sprinkle with olive oil, salt and pepper.
  6. Cook the chicken for 15 minutes and then remove the chicken from the baking sheet and place on a plate.
  7. Continue roasting the veggies for an additional 20 minutes.
  8. Remove from the oven.
  9. To prepare the curry: place the cooked chicken, veggies, green curry sauce and coconut milk.
  10. Simmer together till warmed through.
  11. To assemble meal: Place 1 cup of rice in 1/2 of the container.
  12. Spoon 1/2 of the Green Curry into the container.
  13. Garnish with roasted almonds and cilantro.
  14. Seal and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

