Healthy Japanese Fried Rice

  • 1 (16 ounce) package riced cauliflower
  • 1/2 onion, diced
  • 1/2 sweet red pepper, diced
  • 1/4 cup green peas
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoon teriyaki sauce
  1. In a nonstick skillet warm 2-3 teaspoons oil over medium heat.
  2. Add the garlic, ginger and sesame oil.
  3. Cook till the garlic is fragrant and then add in the onion and continue to cook.
  4. Stir in the riced cauliflower and red pepper.
  5. Pour the teriyaki sauce over the top and continue to cook over medium heat till the cauliflower is cooked through and translucent.
  6. Allow the mixture to lightly brown like rice.
  7. Move the cauliflower mixture to one half of the skillet and then add the beaten egg in the other half.
  8. Cook the egg through and break into small pieces.
  9. Stir into the cauliflower fried rice and continue to cook together.
  10. Once the "rice" is golden brown, stir in the peas and cook for an additional minute.
  11. Remove from the skillet and place into meal containers. I usually add sliced teriyaki chicken breast slices and some additional grilled veggies.

