Wind, Hail Possible Across Oklahoma Monday Night

A wild week of weather across Oklahoma could bring the state's first dose of severe weather to Oklahoma City in quite a while.

An Arctic front is pushing across the state Monday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., temperatures were 45 in El Reno and 75 at Will Rogers World Airport. That's a huge difference.

However, Chief Meteorologist David Payne says that front is going to stall, setting up a boundary. Anything along and north of the front could see storms that produce wind and hail. By 5 or 6 p.m., storms will fire in southwest Oklahoma, from Frederick to Altus, and rocket up Interstate 44.

Central Oklahoma will see storms between 8 and 10 p.m. The primary threats are wind and hail.

