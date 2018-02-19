Wind, Hail Possible Across Oklahoma Monday Night

A wild week of weather across Oklahoma could bring the state's first dose of severe weather to Oklahoma City in quite a while.
An Arctic front is pushing across the state Monday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., temperatures were 45 in El Reno and 75 at Will Rogers World Airport. That's a huge difference.
However, Chief Meteorologist David Payne says that front is going to stall, setting up a boundary. Anything along and north of the front could see storms that produce wind and hail. By 5 or 6 p.m., storms will fire in southwest Oklahoma, from Frederick to Altus, and rocket up Interstate 44.
Central Oklahoma will see storms between 8 and 10 p.m. The primary threats are wind and hail.
David and the News 9 weather team will be keeping you updated all evening. Join News 9 at 4, 5, 6 and 10 for up-to-the-minute conditions and David's 9-day forecast.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.