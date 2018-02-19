NFL Mock Draft: Rudolph & Washington To The Bills

Another week, another mock draft - but this one gets interesting for Cowboys and Sooners fans. Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall? Mason Rudolph and James Washington to join forces in Buffalo?

The NFL draft combine begins next week, so let's take a look at CBS Sports' latest draft projections.

1. Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma. Yes, this would be a little outside the box for noted "old-school football guy" John Dorsey, but beyond Mayfield's lack of height, he seems like someone who would've been referred to as a "blue-collar, high-IQ, hates-to-lose" player by Jon Gruden if he were still in the Monday Night Football booth.

2. New York Giants

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA. When the dust settles on the 2018 iteration of "mass quarterback speculation" during the pre-draft process, Dave Gettleman settles on the most polished quarterback in this class.

3. New York Jets (via mock trade)

Sam Darnold, QB, USC. The Jets have loads of money to spend in free agency so they're unafraid to send a few draft picks to Indianapolis for the ability to draft Darnold.

4. Cleveland Browns (from Texans)

Connor Williams, OT, Texas. John Dorsey's first pick as Chiefs GM in 2013 was Eric Fisher ... when Kansas City was set at left tackle with Branden Albert. Like Fisher did, Williams can man the ever-important right tackle spot to begin his career then shift to left tackle after Joe Thomas retires.

5. Denver Broncos

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama. The Broncos are in the midst of turnover at the cornerback spot, with Aqib Talib a prime cut or trade candidate. Fitzpatrick isn't a press man corner but will help Denver's pass-rush with his blitzing capabilities and can make plays at safety too.

6. Indianapolis Colts

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State. Home-run draft management by the Colts here, as they slide back a few spots, get a No. 1 edge-rusher in Chubb and grab the Jets' first of two second-round picks (No. 37 overall), and a seventh-rounder in the process.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa. The Buccaneers have a glaring need at cornerback, and a player with Jackson's length and athleticism is precisely the type of player who'd improve Tampa Bay's secondary.

8. Chicago Bears

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech. In this scenario, the Bears land Allen Robinson in free agency, despite the initial consensus being that he'll return to the Jaguars. Chicago's new running backs coach Charles London was at Penn State with Robinson in 2012 and 2013. With Edmunds, the Bears get a super-versatile, freakishly long off-ball linebacker to range from sideline-to-sideline at the second level.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State. Love this fit. The Jets are the wild-card team to pick Barkley if he gets past the Browns at No. 4, but with Gang Green moving up to pick Sam Darnold, Barkley "falls" to the 49ers. Suddenly, San Francisco is really fun on offense.

10. Oakland Raiders

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia. Jon Gruden will love Smith. He's got too, right? Not Derrick Brooks exactly. Similar traits ... particularly the speed element. Oakland's defense is in dire need of an impactful off-ball linebacker.

11. Miami Dolphins

Derwin James, S, Florida State. The future of Miami's safety spot is somewhat uncertain given the age of Reshad Jones. James has similar size to that of Dolphinsother safety T.J. McDonald but is more versatile and explosive to the football.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame. It's simple. The Bengals need to rebuild their offensive line. Nelson would be a huge upgrade on the inside of Cincinnati's front and provide Andy Dalton much-needed protection against interior pass rushes.

13. Washington Redskins

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State. The Redskins plan for the future at the cornerback spot with Josh Norman now 30 years old. Ward is a feisty man-to-man corner with the awareness and athleticism needed to get his hands on a lot of footballs.

14. Green Bay Packers

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU. Believe it or not, the Packers receiver spot is in the state of flux with Jordy Nelson set to be a $12.5 million cap hit, Randall Cobb on the books for $12.7 million and the recently extended Davante Adams. Sutton's game is Nelson-like and could be a double-digit touchdown wideout with Aaron Rodgers.

15. Arizona Cardinals

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming. Arizona will be in the veteran quarterback market -- someone like Tyrod Taylor, A.J. McCarron or one of the Vikings signal-callers would be reasonable acquisitions -- which would keep Allen from being forced into the starting lineup right away. Yes, he's super talented. But he's not ready.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma. The Ravens lost right tackle Ricky Wagner in free agency a year ago and need to fortify that side of their offensive line. Brown is a prime candidate to be a power-blocking right tackle in Baltimore.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Vita Vea, DT, Washington. With Vea devouring blockers on the inside, Melvin Ingramand Joey Bosa will see more one-on-ones on the outside, which is a scary proposition.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Billy Price, G/C, Ohio State. Russell Wilson can deal with outside pass-rushers. It's the interior pressures that leads to problems for Wilson -- and all quarterbacks, really. Seattle's guard spot was an abomination in 2017, and Price comes in as a clean prospect ready to start right away.

19. Dallas Cowboys

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama. The Cowboys are thrilled with Ridley still being available. While he's not the biggest wideout and has a skinny frame, he's a dynamic route runner and has the deep speed Dallas has to inject into its offense.

20. Detroit Lions

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan. The Lions are tempted to grab a running back here -- or maybe Marcus Davenport -- instead they opt for the elite inside pass-rusher to replace Haloti Ngata.

21. Buffalo Bills

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State. The Bills will likely explore a variety of trade-up options. Ultimately, the price will be too steep to move around 20 spots in this draft to pick a quarterback. They stay put, pick Rudolph and start to build around him with their glut of early-round picks.

22. Buffalo Bills from Chiefs

James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State. If you pick Rudolph, why not pair him with his ultra-productive downfield wideout? Washington has outstanding ball skills, body control, and some of the most electric deep speed in the class.

23. Los Angeles Rams

Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA. Robert Quinn is a likely cap casualty, so the Rams pick an edge-rusher with a comparable body type in Davenport. He'll help to keep Los Angeles dangerous up front on defense.

24. Carolina Panthers

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State. Greg Olsen is the guy who makes the Panthers passing game click. And at his age, it's time Carolina looks for his replacement to be mentored for a season or two. Goedert is the quintessential "matchup nightmare."

25. Tennessee Titans

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State. If Avery Williams isn't retained in free agency, Tennessee will have a glaring need at off-ball linebacker, and Vander Esch is a new-age type at that spot who can range all over the field.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech. A big rise could be coming for Settle over the next few months. At 335 pounds, he moves like he's about 30 pounds lighter and has an impressive first step. He'd be another fun inside pass-rusher in Atlanta.

27. New Orleans Saints

Harold Landry, DE, Boston College. Cameron Jordan is a cornerstone defender, and 2017 pleasant surprise Alex Okafor will be returning from a season-ending injury. Landry isn't ready to be a No. 1 edge-rusher, and he won't have to be in New Orleans. He'll be perfect in pass-rushing sub-packages.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama. The Steelers must rebuild at the linebacker spot, and Evans seems like the hard-hitting, NFL-ready type Pittsburgh loves at that position.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame. The Jaguars made it clear ... they want to run the football a lot. McGlinchey is a tremendous run-blocker who's calm and effective at the second level and has enough pass-rushing proficiency to be a starter immediately.

30. Minnesota Vikings

Will Hernandez, G, UTEP. Minnesota did well with a mediocre-at-best offensive line in 2017. Hernandez is a power blocker with impressive skills on pulls. He'd be a huge addition for Vikings as they continue to build toward a Super Bowl.

31. New England Patriots

Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M. Kirk is the type of make-you-miss, downfield threat the Patriots seem to love at the wideout spot and would fill in for Danny Amendola immediately if he leaves in free agency. Even if Amendola is re-signed, Kirk would bring youth to New England's pass-catcher group.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA. Miller is tall, long, and athletic tackle who blocked well for Josen at UCLA. He really came into his own in 2017 and with more strength can be the heir apparent to Jason Peters.