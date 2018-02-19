Slumping Cowboys Get Blasted By TCU

Kouat Noi scored 19 to lead six players in double figures and TCU stormed back to beat Oklahoma State 90-70 on Saturday night.More >>
Kendall Smith contributed 16 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma State (15-11, 5-8). It was Smith’s seventh straight outing with 10-plus points. Jeffrey Carroll added 13 points and nine rebounds.More >>
LeBron James and his team emerged victorious over Team Curry in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.More >>
On this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:More >>
Dylan Osetkowski scored 21 points, Texas slowed national scoring leader Trae Young, and the Longhorns beat No. 23 Oklahoma 77-66 on Saturday to extend the Sooners' losing streak to five games.More >>
