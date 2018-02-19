US postal worker found fatally shot in mail truck in Dallas

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

APNewsBreak: CEO says Michigan-based Consumers Energy will stop using coal to generate electricity by 2040.

APNewsBreak: CEO says Michigan-based Consumers Energy will stop using coal to generate electricity by 2040.

A new exhibit at the National Museum of the American Indian uses images of Natives to show how the population permeates American culture.

A new exhibit at the National Museum of the American Indian uses images of Natives to show how the population permeates American culture.

Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.

Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.

The family reunification system that has been central to U.S. immigration law for half a century is suddenly facing talk of a complete overhaul thanks to President Donald Trump.

The family reunification system that has been central to U.S. immigration law for half a century is suddenly facing talk of a complete overhaul thanks to President Donald Trump.

The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.

The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.

A Minnesota law that bars voters from wearing political hats, T-shirts, buttons and other apparel to the polls is about to get a look from the Supreme Court.

A Minnesota law that bars voters from wearing political hats, T-shirts, buttons and other apparel to the polls is about to get a look from the Supreme Court.

What to wear at polls? High court will have a say on that

What to wear at polls? High court will have a say on that

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is on the cusp of imposing a new congressional district map for the state's 2018 elections, all but ensuring that Democratic prospects will improve for several seats.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is on the cusp of imposing a new congressional district map for the state's 2018 elections, all but ensuring that Democratic prospects will improve for several seats.

The couple who took in the Florida school shooting suspect after his mother died says he told them he was sorry after the shooting.

The couple who took in the Florida school shooting suspect after his mother died says he told them he was sorry after the shooting.

Officials say a wind-driven wildfire in rural central California has forced mandatory evacuations and is threatening hundreds of buildings.

Officials say a wind-driven wildfire in rural central California has forced mandatory evacuations and is threatening hundreds of buildings.

A year of turmoil at the U.S. Interior Department has seen dozens of staff members re-assigned, key positions go unfilled, rules governing industry shelved and a mass resignation from a National Park system advisory board.

A year of turmoil at the U.S. Interior Department has seen dozens of staff members re-assigned, key positions go unfilled, rules governing industry shelved and a mass resignation from a National Park system...

By DIANA HEIDGERD

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - A U.S. Postal Service worker was found fatally shot inside a mail truck along a busy highway in Dallas on Monday, and investigators are treating the case as a homicide, according to police.

Officers found the worker's body inside the government vehicle around 2:30 a.m. after responding to a reported shooting along Interstate 30 just west of downtown, according to a statement released by Dallas police.

Sr. Cpl. DeMarquis Black said no arrests have been made, and investigators are still trying to determine a possible motive behind the shooting. The victim's name hasn't been released.

The U.S. Postal Service operates two large mail sorting and processing complexes nearby, according to Amanda McMurrey, an inspector with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service , the law enforcement and security arm of the USPS.

Requests sent to the USPS for details about the employee were referred to the inspection service. McMurrey had no immediate information on the employee's route, but she said it isn't unusual for a postal service worker to be on the job before dawn.

"It is routine for postal employees to be making deliveries to stations and other post offices at that time," McMurrey said.

The Dallas Main Post Office, which includes a processing and distribution plant, is on the north side of I-30, she said. A USPS National Distribution Center is located on the south side of the highway, a main route connecting Dallas and Fort Worth.

Any charges in the slaying would be referred to federal prosecutors because the victim worked for a U.S. government agency, according to McMurrey.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.