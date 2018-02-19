Another Threatening Message Found At A Metro School

Another threatening message was found at a metro high school on Monday.

This time the message was found in bathroom at Putnam City North High School. According to officials with the Putnam City School District, the threat was deemed “non-credible”, lock down protocols were not initiated and no students or faculty had to be evacuated. Extra security has been put in place.

Administrators notified parents about the threat just before noon. The incident remains under investigation. So far, officials have not identified who’s responsible for writing the message, and its contents have not been revealed.

Several similar incidents of copycat threats have been made against schools all around the metro, following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

