Wet Roads, Speed Blamed For 2 Deadly Crashes On I-35 In Central Okla.

Two people were killed in separate single-vehicle crashes on Interstate 35 in central Oklahoma, late Sunday night.

Adam Been, 42, of Guthrie was killed when he wrecked his 2015 Indian Chieftain motorcycle on northbound I-35, near mile marker 153, just after 11 p.m.

According to the report, Been was on the northbound on-ramp to I-35 when he left the roadway to the left for an unknown reason and crashed into the ditch. Been was thrown from the bike and ended up in the outside lane of NB I-35. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second single-car crash happened in Norman. In this crash, authorities say 20-year-old Trevian Towery of Moore was heading northbound on I-35, near N. Flood Avenue, when he lost control of his 2013 Ford F-150 and departed the road to the left.

The truck rolled three times and finally came to rest on its wheels after about 100 feet, according to the report. Towery was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt. A passenger in Towery’s vehicle was not injured.

Both reports indicate that speed and wet road conditions were factors in the crashes.