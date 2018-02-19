Wet Roads, Speed Blamed For 2 Deadly Crashes On I-35 In Central Okla.

Another threatening message was found at a metro high school on Monday.More >>
Another threatening message was found at a metro high school on Monday.More >>
Two people were killed in separate single-vehicle crashes on Interstate 35 in central Oklahoma, late Sunday night.More >>
Two people were killed in separate single-vehicle crashes on Interstate 35 in central Oklahoma, late Sunday night.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.