Drive-By Victim Identified By OKC Police

A deceased drive-by victim has been identified by Oklahoma City police.

Keith Bundage, 27, of Oklahoma City, was killed Friday night after being shot in northeast Oklahoma City.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:35 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of N Lincoln Boulevard.

Bundage was a passenger of a van that was driving south on Lincoln Boulevard when a vehicle pulled up next to it and shot at the van. Bundage was hit by the gunfire.

The suspect's vehicle fled the scene.

Bundage was taken to OU Medical Center where he died.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.