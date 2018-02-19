Drive-By Victim Identified By OKC Police - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Drive-By Victim Identified By OKC Police

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A deceased drive-by victim has been identified by Oklahoma City police.

Keith Bundage, 27, of Oklahoma City, was killed Friday night after being shot in northeast Oklahoma City.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:35 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of N Lincoln Boulevard.

Bundage was a passenger of a van that was driving south on Lincoln Boulevard when a vehicle pulled up next to it and shot at the van. Bundage was hit by the gunfire. 

The suspect's vehicle fled the scene. 

Bundage was taken to OU Medical Center where he died. 

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.