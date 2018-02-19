Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: Feb. 18 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: Feb. 18

On this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: 

  • Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk about the NBA All-Star break
  • Give some tough basketball analysis
  • What's next for the Sooners and the Cowboys after their struggles this week
  • Trae Young's stats and his NBA prospects
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder's record
  • Buddy Hield's shining at the Rising Stars game during the NBA All-Star break
  • Where Baker Mayfield lands in a mock draft and his comments on the OU-Texas basketball game
  • Marcell Ateman's draft training
  • Their reactions to Boone Pickens's Bedlam football expectations
  • What's next for OU and OSU women's basketball
  • What's next for Tulsa men's basketball
  • Play the Percentages

