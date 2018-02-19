OKC Police To Focus On Crime-Ridden Neighborhood After Grant Funding

Oklahoma City police work to fight crime in one of the metro's most violent neighborhoods.

Police say grant money will help step up patrols between SW 29th and SW 66th between May and Walker Avenue.

Residents in that neighborhood will start seeing an increased police presence in hopes of curbing some of the city's most violent crimes.

From 2011 to 2016, police reported 40 homicides, 200 rapes and more than 1,300 aggravated assaults in the 2.5-square-mile area.

Police say thanks to a $371,500 grant from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office, they'll be able to focus their efforts in the predominately Hispanic neighborhood through Dec. 4.

The funding will allow the department agencies to pay officers overtime to work the high-crime area while also enhancing community partnerships.

Agencies are required to report results to the attorney general's office quarterly.