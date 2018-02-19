Several Storm Systems Head Toward OKC Metro

We have an active week ahead. Several systems are headed our way, which will give us daily chances of wet weather throughout the week.

Outside of Monday morning, we will have a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, conditions are warm and windy. Temperatures will begin in the 60s and reach the lower 70s by Monday afternoon. Expect gusts between 30 to 40 mph at times.

Isolated storms, some strong to severe are possible late Monday. The severe threat is low, but could see gusts up to 60 mph. Rain becomes likely overnight into early Tuesday with a few storms along main cold front.

Wet weather moves east Tuesday morning and most of the state should be dry by Tuesday afternoon. Cooler temperatures will arrive behind front. We should expect 40s to 50s by late day.

Wednesday is much colder with highs of mid-30s. A wintry mix possible with another system.

