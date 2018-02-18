Crews Battle Grass Fire NE Of Freedom, OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Crews Battle Grass Fire NE Of Freedom, OK

Oklahoma Forestry Services Task force is on the scene of a wildfire northeast of Freedom Oklahoma.

The fire is actively burning at least 6 miles long. 

According to officials, Air Attack platform and Type 1 Helitanker have been ordered. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available. 

