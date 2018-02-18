Crews Battle Grass Fire NE Of Freedom, OK

Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a mass shooting at a Florida high school, with thousands of angry protesters at state rallies demanding immediate action from lawmakers, and more demonstrations planned across the country in the weeks ahead.More >>
Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a mass shooting at a Florida high school, with thousands of angry protesters at state rallies demanding immediate action from lawmakers, and more demonstrations planned across the country in the weeks ahead.More >>
Oklahoma forestry Services Task force is on the scene of a wildfire northeast of Freedom Oklahoma. The fire is actively burning at least 6 miles long. According to officials, Air Attack platform and Type 1 Helitanker have been ordered. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.More >>
Oklahoma forestry Services Task force is on the scene of a wildfire northeast of Freedom Oklahoma. The fire is actively burning at least 6 miles long. According to officials, Air Attack platform and Type 1 Helitanker have been ordered. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.More >>