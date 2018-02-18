Man shot and killed during lengthy standoff in Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man shot and killed during lengthy standoff in Oklahoma

CATOOSA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man is dead following a lengthy standoff with sheriff's deputies in northeastern Oklahoma.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says shots were fired from a travel trailer in Catoosa around 5 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors said a man who appeared to be intoxicated fired shots into the air.

The man had barricaded himself inside the trailer when deputies arrived and fired at the deputies through the wall of the trailer. Deputies returned fire during a standoff that lasted seven hours.

Authorities entered the trailer shortly before midnight and found the suspect dead with multiple gunshot wounds apparently sustained during the shootout. Deputies also found a weapon similar to an AR-15 next to the suspect.

The suspect's name was not immediately released. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

