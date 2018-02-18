Victim Shot During Home Invasion In Northwest OKC

Authorities are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, Sunday morning.

According to police, three black males wearing disguise broke into a home near Northwest Expressway and Wilshire and demanded money. Police report one victim was shot during the confrontation.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The three suspects are currently at large.

No other suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.