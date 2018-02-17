Gun Control Rally Underway In Fort Lauderdale In Wake Of Deadly School Shooting

A gun control rally is being held in Fort Lauderdale Saturday afternoon in the wake of the school shooting that left 17 people dead and 15 others injured this week.

At funerals and in the streets of Parkland, Florida, a suburb on the edge of the Everglades, anger has bubbled over at the senselessness of the attack and at the widespread availability of guns.

During a funeral Friday for 18-year-old Meadow Pollack, her father looked down at his daughter's plain pine coffin and screamed in anguish as Gov. Rick Scott and 1,000 others sat in Temple K'ol Tikvah.

"You killed my kid!" Andrew Pollack yelled, referring to Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of gunning down Meadow and 16 others. "My kid is dead. It goes through my head all day and all night. I keep hearing it. This is just unimaginable that I will never see my princess again."