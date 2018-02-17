Mourners: Slain Chicago officer was 'one of the good guys'

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

The struggling movie studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein has fired its president, whose continued presence at the company was a source of controversy.

The struggling movie studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein has fired its president, whose continued presence at the company was a source of controversy.

Authorities say former student accused of fatally shooting 17 people at a Florida high school excelled at marksmanship when he was on school's air-rifle program, which received a grant from National Rifle Association Foundation.

Authorities say former student accused of fatally shooting 17 people at a Florida high school excelled at marksmanship when he was on school's air-rifle program, which received a grant from National Rifle...

The case of a Minnesota woman accused of setting fires on a college campus last month in a self-professed act of jihad raises questions about whether law enforcement could have done more to stop her.

The case of a Minnesota woman accused of setting fires on a college campus last month in a self-professed act of jihad raises questions about whether law enforcement could have done more to stop her.

The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.

The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.

An increase in fees, plus other regulatory changes, has fueled resentment toward the State Department among many U.S. adoption agencies who fear further reductions in the already dwindling number of international adoptions.

An increase in fees, plus other regulatory changes, has fueled resentment toward the State Department among many U.S. adoption agencies who fear further reductions in the already dwindling number of international...

Teen survivors of the deadly shootings at a Florida high school are fast becoming advocates for stronger weapons laws.

Teen survivors of the deadly shootings at a Florida high school are fast becoming advocates for stronger weapons laws.

A passenger in the vehicle that was fired on outside the National Security Agency campus says the unlicensed teen driver made a wrong turn, panicked and hit the gas.

A passenger in the vehicle that was fired on outside the National Security Agency campus says the unlicensed teen driver made a wrong turn, panicked and hit the gas.

Stunned by a horrific shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, the state Legislature is grappling with what to do in the aftermath.

Stunned by a horrific shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, the state Legislature is grappling with what to do in the aftermath.

Mourners remembered a slain Chicago Police commander Saturday as a model officer and "one of the good guys".

Mourners remembered a slain Chicago Police commander Saturday as a model officer and "one of the good guys".

Jim Bridwell, a hard-partying hippie and legendary climber who left his mark on some of the toughest peaks in California's Yosemite National Park, has died.

Jim Bridwell, a hard-partying hippie and legendary climber who left his mark on some of the toughest peaks in California's Yosemite National Park, has died.

(John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP). Two officers salute Chicago police Commander Paul Bauer before his funeral mass at Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church Saturday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Chicago. Bauer died Tuesday when he was shot six times while...

(Chicago Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Shomari Legghette. Legghette has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer. Bauer was killed...

(John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP). Former Chicago police First Deputy Superintendent John Escalante hugs Grace Bauer, daughter of Paul Bauer, and Erin Bauer, right, wife of Paul Bauer, after speaking during the funeral mass at Nativity of Our Lord R...

(John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP). Grace Bauer gives the first reading during the funeral mass of her father, Chicago police Commander Paul Bauer, at Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Chicago. Bauer died Tuesday...

(John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP). 18th District Chicago police officers hold programs during the funeral mass for their slain commander, Chicago police Commander Paul Bauer, at Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church Saturday, Feb. 17, 2017, in ...

CHICAGO (AP) - Mourners remembered a slain Chicago Police commander Saturday as a model officer and "one of the good guys" who was uninterested in self-promotion, even as he moved up the department's ranks.

Of all of Commander Paul Bauer's responsibilities, the ones that mattered the most to him were being a good husband to his wife, Erin, and good father to his daughter, Grace, several speakers said during his funeral at the Nativity of Our Lord Church.

"Erin and Grace were everything," said former First Deputy Superintendent John Escalante, who grew up with Bauer and served with him for most of Bauer's 31 years on the force.

Bauer, 53, was gunned down Tuesday near a government building in downtown Chicago.

Authorities say he was in a patrol car nearby when he heard a call that a man had run away from tactical officers who had approached to question him about recent drug dealing and a shooting in the area. They say Bauer spotted the man and chased him to an outer stairwell, where they struggled. Bauer was shot six times and was pronounced dead later that day at a hospital.

Prosecutors have charged Shomari Legghette, 44, with first-degree murder of a peace officer, armed violence, the unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. Legghette, whose criminal record includes a conviction for armed robbery, is being held without bond.

Scores of police officers from across the U.S. joined Bauer's family, friends and other mourners, including Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Gov. Bruce Rauner and former Mayor Richard Daley, at Saturday's service.

The Rev. Dan Brandt, a Chicago Police chaplain, described Bauer as a man of faith who attended department Bible study sessions and sat in the front row with his family at Mass. Escalante said Bauer skipped his promotion ceremony when he became a captain because he had a family trip, and didn't want to reschedule the ceremony because he didn't need the public accolade.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson recalled Bauer taking time each day to practice English with a department custodian who was learning the language, and that he died doing what came naturally - helping other officers.

"He was a model police officer, and one of the good guys," Johnson said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.