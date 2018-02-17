OG&E Crews Working To Restore Power In Metro - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OG&E Crews Working To Restore Power In Metro

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of customers in the metro, Saturday morning. 

According to OG&E System Watch, multiple power outages were uncovered in Oklahoma City and Norman. Over 2,000 customers were without power around 6:30 a.m. with the amount of outages lowered to 1,000 by 7 a.m.

 A spokesman for OG&E said the cause for the outage is unknown. Crews are currently working to restore power, with an estimated fix time by 8:15 a.m.

