I-40 Closes For Bridge Demolition In Oklahoma County

A major interstate closed Friday evening as part of an ongoing ODOT reconstruction and widening project in eastern Oklahoma County.

Interstate 40 shut down in both directions at 8 p.m. and is set to remain closed through 6 a.m. Saturday.

An ODOT spokeswoman said it is possible, but unlikely, that the same area could be closed during the same time frame on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The closure is in place so crews can demolish the Triple X Road bridge and allow for the widening of I-40 to six lanes.

The $75 million project also includes the reconstruction of the I-40 and Choctaw Road interchange. It is set to be complete in early 2020.

According to an ODOT spokeswoman, roughly 60,000 vehicles travel the corridor daily. And in 2035, that number is projected to be 80,000.

“That’s why we’re here in this area working on this project,” said ODOT’s Lisa Shearer-Salim. “Because the capacity needs are outstripping what’s existing.”