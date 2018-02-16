Downtown Businesses Look Forward To Streetcar Construction Endin - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Downtown Businesses Look Forward To Streetcar Construction Ending

OKLAHOMA CITY -

February has not been kind to small business owners along Broadway and Automobile Alley. Construction of the city’s $131-million- streetcar project has turned a five-block stretch of Broadway into one large construction zone. 

Gary Goldman opened Cultivar Mexican Kitchen near 6th and Broadway two years ago.  He says while he’s been an enthusiastic supporter of the streetcar plan, his sales are down 27 percent in February.

“You just don’t know everything until it starts, until it happens,” said Goldman. 

Nick Faulkner owns The Fit Pig a few doors down.

“You know we’re all just hanging on and looking forward to the end result,” said Faulkner. 

The City says streetcar project construction along Broadway will be completed by the end of April.  The streetcars will be operational by the end of this year.

