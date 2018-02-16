Capitol Week In Review: Step Up OK Fails, New Budget Plan Proposed

The state legislature's second week of regular session included the failure of the largest tax increase in state history, massive cuts in agency budgets and an unexpected alliance between Democrats and a Republican gubernatorial candidate.More >>
The state legislature's second week of regular session included the failure of the largest tax increase in state history, massive cuts in agency budgets and an unexpected alliance between Democrats and a Republican gubernatorial candidate.More >>
An advocate for the elderly is calling for the governor’s resignation after, he says, the governor blew him off while state agencies broke laws and regulations.More >>
An advocate for the elderly is calling for the governor’s resignation after, he says, the governor blew him off while state agencies broke laws and regulations.More >>
The state legislature's second week of regular session included the failure of the largest tax increase in state history, massive cuts in agency budgets and an unexpected alliance between Democrats and a Republican gubernatorial candidate.More >>
The state legislature's second week of regular session included the failure of the largest tax increase in state history, massive cuts in agency budgets and an unexpected alliance between Democrats and a Republican gubernatorial candidate.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a reported rollover crash in NW Oklahoma City Friday evening.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a reported rollover crash in NW Oklahoma City Friday evening.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.