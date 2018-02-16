Emergency Crews Respond To Injury Crash On I-235

Emergency crews are responding to an injury crash on NB I-235 in Oklahoma City.

According to reports, the crash occurred at I-235 and NW 36th Street around 6:50 p.m.

OHP says the northbound lanes on I-235 between NE 23rd and NE 36th are shut down.

At this time, there’s no word yet on what caused the crash or the extent of injuries.

