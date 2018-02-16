Crews Respond To Injury Crash On I-40 In West OKC

Emergency crews temporarily shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 on the west side of the metro after a reported injury crash, Friday evening.

First responders were called out to the scene on EB I40, just to the west of N. MacArthur Boulevard. At least two vehicles were involved. The cause has not yet been determined.

All lanes were reopened just before 5:30 p.m. No word yet on the number of injuries or their severity.