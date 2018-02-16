Grieving Mom Invokes Trump’s Boy In Plea For Action

A grieving mother who directed her anger at President Trump on live television after the Florida school shooting isn't done shouting.

And she's made it personal, invoking the president's 11-year-old son, Barron.

Lori Alhadeff spoke Friday in a CNN interview before the funeral for her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa Alhadeff.

She said, "President Trump, Barron goes to school. Let's protect Barron. And let's also protect all these other kids."

Then her voice raised to a shout as she said, "You need to help us, now. We need security now for all these children. We need action, action, action!"

On Thursday, Alhadeff also had an emotional message for Mr. Trump.

"The gunman, a crazy person, just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child's door and starts shooting, shooting her. And killing her," she said on CNN. "President Trump, you say what can you do? You can stop the guns from getting into these children's hands. Put metal detectors at every entrance to the schools. What can you do? You can do a lot. This is not fair to our families that our children go to school and have to get killed."

Her comments came hours after Mr. Trump offered to do "whatever you need" to survivors of the shooting and victims' loved ones.

"To every parent, teacher and child who is hurting so badly, we are here for you, whatever you need, whatever we can do to ease your pain," the president said in a nationally broadcast address from the White House. "We are all joined together as one American family, and your suffering is our burden also. No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school."