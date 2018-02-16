Bruno Mars Adds Second Tulsa Concert - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bruno Mars Adds Second Tulsa Concert

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Bruno Mars has added a second show at the BOK Center. The BOK Center said that due to an unprecedented ticket demand the "24K Magic World Tour" will have a second concert on Friday, October 12.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, February 23.

Tickets for the first show went on sale at noon Friday, February 16. The BOK Center's Facebook page blew up with comments from fans who said they waited at their computers and were told the show was sold out just minutes after the sale opened. Others said they were kicked off the site as they waited to complete their purchase.

Some expressed frustration that scalpers were offering tickets for hundreds of dollars over the purchase price which was $59.50 to $175.

There was no presale for the event. The BOK Center said that is determined by the artist on tour. 

