Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.

The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.

Five Cook County Jail inmates who applauded as the man charged with the fatal shooting of a Chicago police commander was led by their cell could face reprisals for their actions.

Sheriff's deputies didn't pursue a sexual assault investigation against the man who shot and killed 26 people at a Texas church even though the woman reporting it signed a complaint detailing the alleged attack.

A timeline released by Florida authorities shows that the 19-year-old former student who confessed to a deadly high school shooting was only in the building for six minutes.

Students with their whole lives ahead of them and the teachers who tried to protect them were among the 17 people killed when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida.

An increase in fees, plus other regulatory changes, has fueled resentment toward the State Department among many U.S. adoption agencies who fear further reductions in the already dwindling number of international adoptions.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

A former math professor who reported income of less than $35,000 last year is campaigning as a middle-class candidate in an Illinois governor's race that includes a couple millionaires and a billionaire.

Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein says the goal of 13 Russians and three Russian entities charged Friday was "spreading distrust" of 2016 candidates and the political system.

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Sheriff's deputies didn't pursue a sexual assault investigation against the gunman in a mass shooting at a Texas church, even though the woman reporting it signed a complaint detailing the alleged attack, according to records released Friday.

The records also contradict the reason previously given by authorities for why the case stalled against Devin Patrick Kelley, four years before the November 2017 massacre at a tiny church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Had Kelley been prosecuted for sexual assault, a conviction could have stopped a trail of violent allegations that culminated in the shooting.

The alleged victim contacted the Comal County sheriff's office in June 2013. By that time, Kelley had been court-martialed and removed from the Air Force on allegations that he abused his then-wife and a child. The following year, deputies were called to his home to investigate a domestic violence complaint, and he was accused of misdemeanor animal cruelty in Colorado.

Kelley shot and killed 25 people on Nov. 5, 2017 , at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Authorities have put the official death toll at 26, because one of the victims was pregnant. Kelley died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being shot and chased by two residents when he was leaving the church, authorities have said.

The records released Friday include a handwritten statement from the woman who accused Kelley of sexual assault. She wrote that Kelley pinned her down in his room at his parents' home on June 15, 2013.

"He told me would hurt me when I didn't do what he said," she wrote.

The statement is dated June 18, 2013. The records also include a signed complaint agreement to press charges that included a warning that making a false statement was a crime.

Her signature is blacked out on the agreement, as are any references to her name. But the records also include a statement from Kelley's first wife, Tessa Brennaman, who said the alleged victim told her about the incident a day later, on June 16, 2013.

Brennaman also said Kelley abused her repeatedly during their marriage, including slapping and choking her, and even "water-boarded" her. Their divorce was finalized in October 2012, according to court records.

But the released records also include Comal County detective Chris Garza's timeline of the case that says he left three voicemails for the alleged victim between July 2013 and September 2013. The records don't indicate whether he tried to visit her in person.

In an Oct. 7, 2013, letter, Garza told the victim that she had not returned his messages and that he needed her cooperation. "I cannot proceed without your help," Garza wrote.

According to Garza's timeline, the case was "inactivated pending contact from the victim." The Comal County district attorney's office has said no case was filed with prosecutors.

Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds told The Associated Press two days after the church shooting that the sexual assault investigation "seems to have tapered off" because Kelley moved from Texas to Colorado.

Reached on Friday, Reynolds said he didn't immediately have more information about the investigation. He did not respond to follow-up questions sent by email. Garza did not return a phone message. Phone numbers listed for Kelley's parents were out of service.

The Air Force has also said it failed to report Kelley's court-martial - and the resulting sentence of 12 months' confinement - to the FBI, which keeps criminal history records in databases used to conduct background checks of gun buyers.

___

Follow Merchant on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nomaanmerchant.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.