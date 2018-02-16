Parents adopting children to see higher fees, new rules

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.

The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.

Five Cook County Jail inmates who applauded as the man charged with the fatal shooting of a Chicago police commander was led by their cell could face reprisals for their actions.

Sheriff's deputies didn't pursue a sexual assault investigation against the man who shot and killed 26 people at a Texas church even though the woman reporting it signed a complaint detailing the alleged attack.

A timeline released by Florida authorities shows that the 19-year-old former student who confessed to a deadly high school shooting was only in the building for six minutes.

Students with their whole lives ahead of them and the teachers who tried to protect them were among the 17 people killed when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida.

An increase in fees, plus other regulatory changes, has fueled resentment toward the State Department among many U.S. adoption agencies who fear further reductions in the already dwindling number of international adoptions.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

A former math professor who reported income of less than $35,000 last year is campaigning as a middle-class candidate in an Illinois governor's race that includes a couple millionaires and a billionaire.

Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein says the goal of 13 Russians and three Russian entities charged Friday was "spreading distrust" of 2016 candidates and the political system.

(Courtesy Greg Eubanks via AP). This 2011 photo provided by Greg Eubanks, CEO of an adoption agency in Washington state called WACAP, shows him surrounded by students from a community elementary school in Nairobi, Kenya. In 2018, Eubanks says his agenc...

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The U.S. government has raised fees and made a series of regulatory changes recently for American families adopting children overseas, fueling resentment toward the State Department among agencies who fear further reductions in the already dwindling number of foreign adoptions.

The number of foreign children adopted by U.S. parents has plummeted steadily since a peak of 22,884 in 2004. The total for the 2016 fiscal year was 5,372, a decrease of more than 76 percent.

The National Council for Adoption, which represents scores of adoption agencies, is leading a campaign against the new fees. They were announced Feb. 1 as part of broader changes in how the agencies offering international adoptions undergo a required accreditation process.

Chuck Johnson, the council's CEO, said the new policies will make adoptions too costly for many families and force agencies out of business "due to the burdensome costs of maintaining accreditation."

The ranks of international adoption agencies in the U.S. already has dropped from more than 200 a decade ago to about 160 now.

Many of the remaining agencies are faith-based, and view adoption as a means of carrying out a Christian mission. Leaders of some of these agencies have voiced frustration over their strained dealings with the State Department under President Donald Trump at a time when several other departments in the White House are taking steps welcomed by Christian evangelicals.

The process for American families seeking to adopt foreign children has been surrounded by turmoil lately.

Corruption scandals have led to suspensions of adoptions from a few countries, contributing to the drop in international adoptions. In China, which accounts for the most children adopted in the U.S., the numbers have plummeted as more Chinese people adopt domestically. Russia used to account for hundreds of U.S. adoptions a year, but has halted them due to political strains.

In November, the organization that oversaw the accreditation process for nearly a decade, the New York-based Council on Accreditation, announced it was withdrawing from that role after a public exchange of differences with the State Department.

The State Department said its most recent performance review of the council revealed "numerous concerns and deficiencies," including alleged laxity in enforcing regulations governing the adoption agencies' foreign employees and partners.

The council, in turn, accused the State Department of unilaterally altering their business agreement and pushing for fee increases.

"This will have a chilling effect on families coming forward to engage in the process," said Richard Klarberg, the Council on Accreditation's president.

Officials of several leading adoption agencies said they respected Klarberg's council and were sorry to see it relinquishing its duties.

Klarberg says his organization handled the adoption dossier with a full-time staff of four, making use of volunteers from the adoption industry to help carry out its investigations in a collegial manner. The State Department has recruited a brand-new agency, the Intercountry Adoption Accreditation and Maintenance Entity (or IAAME), to take over from Klarberg's council; it is expected to have a bigger budget and a staff of at least 20 to carry out a more aggressive regimen of investigations.

Suzanne Lawrence, the State Department's special adviser for children's issues, said the new fees were necessary to fund those activities.

"Monitoring and oversight of the intercountry adoption process today is critical to ensuring that families and children are protected and that safe and ethical adoptions continue in the future," she said in an email.

Adoptions require rigorous scrutiny largely because of corruption that has surfaced in various ways. An Ohio-based adoption agency recently was shut down due to allegations it charged families for services it did not provide. Overseas, there have been scandals involving bribery, false documents and baby-selling.

Estimates vary widely as to how much adoption agency costs might rise under the new State Department policies. Most of those providing input to The Associated Press said accreditation-related costs would at least double, and they worried that a new nonrefundable fee of $500 for prospective adoptions - which would be passed on to parents - would be a deterrent for some families.

The State Department noted that the new fee would represent less than a 1.5 percent increase for families whose foreign adoptions cost more than $35,000. However, Johnson said the burden on families could worsen as other new accreditation-related costs also are passed on.

Totaled up, the $500 fees are expected to generate more than $2 million in annual revenue for IAAME. Klarberg said that far exceeded the Council on Accreditation's typical annual budget.

Greg Eubanks, CEO of a large adoption agency known as WACAP, said he was dismayed that the fee increase was imposed without an opportunity for public comment.

"We all have confusion," he said. "It feels like it's being rushed."

He said agencies might face other higher costs due to being billed by IAAME for travel and per diem expenses related to a beefed-up regimen of on-site inspections in the U.S. and overseas.

WACAP - based in Renton, Washington - processed more than 300 international adoptions in 2010, Eubanks said. That number has dropped to about 170 - mostly children with special medical or psychological needs.

"For some of these kids, this is a life-and-death issue," he said.

Critics of the new policies are puzzled why the State Department is tightening regulation of international adoptions at a time when the administration is deregulating other sectors.

"We're hopeful Congress and the administration will take a look at this issue and confirm if this is the direction they want to go - a direction that I believe will virtually end intercountry adoption as an option for U.S. families," he said.

