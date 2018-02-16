4 small earthquakes recorded in northwestern Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

4 small earthquakes recorded in northwestern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:

WAYNOKA, Okla. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey reports four small earthquakes in northwestern Oklahoma, the strongest with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8.

No injuries or damage have been reported as a result of the Friday morning temblors near Waynoka. Geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.

The 3.8 magnitude quake struck at 7:21 a.m. about 285 miles (459 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

A magnitude 3.4 quake struck the same area at 1:16 a.m. and magnitude 2.7 and 2.6 quakes struck minutes later.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells and reduce volumes in others.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.