Passerby Wakes Residents During Mustang House Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Passerby Wakes Residents During Mustang House Fire

Posted: Updated:
MUSTANG, Oklahoma -

A passerby may have saved five lives in an early morning house fire in Mustang.

The initial emergency call came in before 1 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters said five people were inside the home near S Highland and W Linden Drive when a passerby reported seeing smoke coming from the house.

The passerby involved said they couldn't get anyone to wake up until blaring a car horn.

All five people made it out of the home OK but one did suffer an injury. 

The home is now considered to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Red Cross was on scene to assist the victims.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.