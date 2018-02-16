Passerby Wakes Residents During Mustang House Fire

A passerby may have saved five lives in an early morning house fire in Mustang.

The initial emergency call came in before 1 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters said five people were inside the home near S Highland and W Linden Drive when a passerby reported seeing smoke coming from the house.

The passerby involved said they couldn't get anyone to wake up until blaring a car horn.

All five people made it out of the home OK but one did suffer an injury.

The home is now considered to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Red Cross was on scene to assist the victims.