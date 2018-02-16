Monster Jam Makes Two-Day Stop In OKC

Monster Jam is making a two-day stop this weekend in downtown Oklahoma City.

Monster Jam will be performing at 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday with a Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W. Reno Ave.

The event will feature eight trucks and drivers vying to be the Oklahoma City champion including:

Barbarian® driven by Devin Jones

Dragon® driven by Jon Zimmer

Gas Monkey Garage® driven by BJ Johnson

Grave Digger® driven by Randy Brown

Sonuva Digger® driven by Ryan Anderson

VP Racing Fuels' Mad Scientist driven by Lee O'Donnell

Xtreme Diesel driven by Dave Radzierez

The Pit Party gives fans the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers. Pit Party passes are $10 each.