Monster Jam Makes Two-Day Stop In OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Monster Jam is making a two-day stop this weekend in downtown Oklahoma City.

Monster Jam will be performing at 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday with a Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W. Reno Ave.

The event will feature eight trucks and drivers vying to be the Oklahoma City champion including:
Barbarian® driven by Devin Jones
Dragon® driven by Jon Zimmer
Gas Monkey Garage® driven by BJ Johnson
Grave Digger® driven by Randy Brown
Sonuva Digger® driven by Ryan Anderson
VP Racing Fuels' Mad Scientist driven by Lee O'Donnell
Xtreme Diesel driven by Dave Radzierez

The Pit Party gives fans the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers. Pit Party passes are $10 each.

