Free, Interactive Art Exhibit To Close By End Of February

Time is running out to immerse yourself in a new type of art experience in northwest Oklahoma City.

Current Studio and Factory Obscura opened Shift back in November.

Since then, the artists have welcomed in about 16,000 people to the free and interactive exhibit.

"We are trying to create environments that take people out of their day-to-day life and give them an opportunity to experience something a little different, and hopefully, that experience gives them a different way of seeing the world. A way to connect with other people," Factory Obscura co-founder Kelsey Karper said.

Shift is housed near NW 12th and Pennsylvania Avenue, and it will close on Feb. 25.

Karper said guests of all ages are welcome.