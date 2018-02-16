Spacewalking astronauts finish months of robot arm repair

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

Stunned by a horrific shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, the state Legislature is grappling with what to do in the aftermath.

Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

The most comprehensive study of Borneo's orangutans estimates their numbers have plummeted by more than 100,000 since 1999, as the palm oil and paper industries shrink their habitat and fatal conflicts with people grow.

A study of bears and berries has determined that the big animals are the main dispersers of fruit seeds in southeast Alaska.

What does a bear do in the Alaska woods? Disperse seeds

Mardi Gras produces a huge amount of garbage in addition to days of fun and parties.

Spacewalking astronauts are finally wrapping up months of repair work on the International Space Station's big robot arm.

Some Maryland lawmakers think the time is right to finally wipe "Northern scum," and other sensitive pre-Civil War phrases out of the official state song.

It's still not clear how a 49-year-old skier whose disappearance sparked massive search on a snowy Adirondack mountainside showed up a week later in California, confused and in ski clothes.

Skier lost in New York doesn't know how he got to California

The struggling movie studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein has fired its president, whose continued presence at the company was a source of controversy.

Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Spacewalking astronauts wrapped up months of repair work Friday on the International Space Station 's big robot arm.

The Canadian-built, 58-foot robot arm had both of its aging mechanical hands replaced on spacewalks conducted in October and January. NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Japan's Norishige Kanai quickly moved one of those old hands to a long-term storage location outside, and took the other one inside so it can be returned to Earth for a tuneup and then flown back up.

This last spacewalk in the series should have been completed long before now, but was postponed because of complications with the robotic hand that was installed last month. Ground controllers eventually solved the problem. Further delays were caused by this week's late arrival of a Russian supply ship.

The old mechanical hands are original space station parts, in orbit since 2001. Each hand - a bulky bundle of latches - is more than 3 feet, or a meter, long and more than 440 pounds (200 kilograms).

Vande Hei and Kanai accomplished their main objectives so fast that they had time to tackle extra chores. They breezed through those as well, allowing the spacewalk to end a little early, at the six-hour mark.

"Awesome job again, with everything completed," Mission Control radioed. "We're all happy here."

Replied Vande Hei: "It was great to be a small part of a team in space representing a whole space team on the ground."

The astronauts marveled over the Earthly vistas, from start to finish. They emerged from the orbiting complex as the sun rose over Peru, 250 miles below. A half-hour later, they were soaring over London and, 15 minutes after that, over Turkmenistan.

"It's an amazing view over someplace that's got lots of snow," radioed Vande Hei, making his fourth spacewalk. He returns to Earth at the end of this month.

It was the first spacewalk for Kanai, a surgeon who arrived at the space station in December. Akihiko Hoshide, an experienced Japanese astronaut who previously visited the station, relayed directions to the spacewalkers from Mission Control in Houston. Kanai became the 220th person to conduct a spacewalk, according to NASA statistics.

Four other men live at the space station.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.