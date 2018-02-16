Rain Possible In OKC Metro After Overnight Cold Front

Who enjoyed the 80s on Thursday?! It was spring Thursday but winter made a quick return on Friday.

Falling temperatures came behind a powerful cold front overnight Friday. The lows in morning will be in the mid- to upper-30s with wind chills in the upper 20s.

A north wind is blustery Friday morning with gusts between 30 to 40 mph. The winds should relax by midday and our highs will be in the mid-40s.

A few sprinkles are possible early, but we have better chances of rain overnight into early Saturday. A wave of rain will develop by Friday evening to the south and enhance overnight. About a half an inch possible for southern locations. The rain wraps up mid-morning Saturday as it moves eastward.

We should expect it to stay mainly dry Saturday afternoon into Sunday. This weekend the highs will be in the lower 60s. Another round of rain is in the forecast starting Sunday night into Monday.

