3.4-Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In NW OK

An earthquake was recorded overnight in northwest Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.4-magnitude earthquake was reported shortly after 1:15 a.m. Friday. Its epicenter was about six miles southwest of Waynoka, 15 miles east, northeast of Mooreland and 107 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The quake was less than two and a half miles deep.

Two smaller earthquakes below a 3.0 magnitude were reported within 10 minutes after the 3.4-magnitude quake in the same area, according to U.S. Geological Survey preliminary reports.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.