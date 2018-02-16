3.4-Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In NW OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3.4-Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In NW OK

Posted: Updated:
WOODS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An earthquake was recorded overnight in northwest Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.4-magnitude earthquake was reported shortly after 1:15 a.m. Friday. Its epicenter was about six miles southwest of Waynoka, 15 miles east, northeast of Mooreland and 107 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The quake was less than two and a half miles deep.

Two smaller earthquakes below a 3.0 magnitude were reported within 10 minutes after the 3.4-magnitude quake in the same area, according to U.S. Geological Survey preliminary reports. 

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported. 

