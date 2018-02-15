State Reports 153rd Flu Death This Season - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

State Reports 153rd Flu Death This Season

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma Department of Health is reporting the state’s 153 death of the flu season and this time, it was a young person. The death occurred here in Oklahoma County. Health officials say the person who died is between the age of 5 and 18.

Raven Masson is a fifth grader in Tulsa. She says her classmates have been cleaning their desks daily and have been washing their hands frequently.

“I feel worried that they are going to get very ill,” she said, “very, very, very ill and not be able to come back to school. And I am worried for the other people who may have been exposed to it.”

153 is the largest number of flu deaths since the state started keeping track 9 years ago.

