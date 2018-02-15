Ex-teacher accused of paying students for help making bomb

President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives

Parents describe scene of chaos as children rush out of Florida high school in frantic minutes after shooting

Melania Trump has brought some Valentine's Day cheer to children receiving medical treatment at a private facility on the campus of the National Institutes of Health

Man says he watched officers arrest the suspect in shooting at Florida high school, where authorities are reporting numerous deaths

A sheriff says 12 of the 17 dead in Florida high school shooting attack were found in building

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says Florida school shooting should stir Congress to pass more gun-control legislation

Authorities say 19-year-old suspect in deadly rampage was expelled from school where attack occurred; students say he was in a fight before expulsion

Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could be

Critics are blasting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for dramatically lowering a fine on agribusiness giant Syngenta for violations of pesticide regulations.

Developers rebuilding a Hawaii hotel with a Hollywood connection were looking forward to the rebirth of the Coco Palms Resort when two men showed up claiming to own the property.

Across America, many home owners and buyers of older properties are shocked to see racist provisions on deeds, decades after they were outlawed.

A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.

These are the lives lost in the Florida high school shooting

Budget undercuts Trump's call for a focus on mental health and school safety in response to Florida shootings.

Months before authorities say Nikolas Cruz walked into his former high school in Florida and slaughtered 17 people, the troubled teen began showing signs he was bent on violence.

Former high school teacher accused of paying students $50 an hour to dismantle fireworks for gunpowder so he could eventually make a bomb; ex-teacher, brother held without bail.

6 friends shattered by Florida shooting forge new bond; say they will use their connection to move forward.

The massacre at a Florida high school is again raising questions about whether the FBI missed a warning that might have headed off a mass killing.

A timeline released by Florida authorities shows that the 19-year-old former student who confessed to a deadly high school shooting was only in the building for six minutes.

By TOM McELROY

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A former high school teacher and his brother were accused on Thursday of stockpiling explosive materials in their apartment and paying students to dismantle fireworks for gunpowder to make bombs.

Christian Toro and his brother, Tyler Toro, were charged in a federal complaint with unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device. Christian Toro also was charged with distribution of explosive materials to a minor.

The brothers pleaded not guilty and were being held pending their next court date. There was no immediate response to requests for comment from their attorneys.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio praised law enforcement for halting the brothers' plans.

"The brave men and women of the (New York Police Department) and of the FBI have done extraordinary work and, in this case, likely saved many, many lives," de Blasio said at a news conference.

Authorities said that there was no indication of any continued threat and that all the suspects involved had been arrested.

The case grew out of a bomb threat called into a school by a student in December. Authorities said Christian Toro then resigned, Tyler Toro returned the ex-teacher's school laptop and a technician found a document about explosives on it.

Authorities interviewed Christian Toro at his Bronx apartment earlier this month.

Christian Toro told law enforcement agents that he'd come across the document about explosives while researching the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, looked only at its contents and never meant to download it, the complaint said. He said he'd never built a bomb.

But on Wednesday, students at his former school told agents that he paid at least two students about $50 an hour between October and January to break up fireworks and store the powder from them, said the complaint, which didn't say what the purpose of the bomb was.

Agents got a warrant and searched the Toros' apartment on Thursday, finding more than 30 pounds (14 kilograms) of various chemicals used in explosives, a box of firecrackers, a bag of metal spheres that could be used to pack a bomb with damaging projectiles and a diary, the complaint said.

The diary, with Tyler Toro's name in it, said "Christian arrested" and "If you're registered as a sex offender, things will be difficult. But I am here 100 percent, living, buying weapons. Whatever we need," according to the complaint.

The diary also talked about having thrown away all the evidence of something code-named operation "Flash," proclaimed "we are the twin Toros" and threatened retribution if anyone would "strike us now," authorities said. It added, "I hope this doesn't turn into a scene from Goodfellas," they said.

"Goodfellas," a 1990 Martin Scorsese movie starring Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci, chronicles a mobster-turned-informant.

The complaint said agents searching the apartment also found a yellow backpack, which contained a purple index card with handwriting that said "under the full moon the small ones will know terror."

The NYPD's deputy commissioner for counterterrorism and intelligence, John Miller, said the brothers' motive was unclear. He said police didn't know if the brothers were inspired by any terror groups.

"Neither of them was on our radar before this," he said.

The complaint said Christian Toro was arrested Jan. 31 on a charge of raping someone under age 17; it's a felony rape in New York for someone over age 20 to have sex with someone under age 17. No details of that case could be found Thursday night in online court records.

___

Associated Press writers Colleen Long and Jennifer Peltz contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.