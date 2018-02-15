Oklahoma governor expands burn ban to 52 counties

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Warm temperatures and a prolonged drought have prompted Gov. Mary Fallin to expand a burn ban to include 52 counties.

Fallin said Thursday that conditions have deteriorated since she issued a burn ban covering 40 counties on Jan. 30 and that parched areas of the state are in extreme wildfire danger.

The ban on outdoor burning will remain in place until March 2. Several counties in eastern Oklahoma have implemented county commissioner-issued bans that also remain are in effect.

Prohibited activities include campfires, bonfires and setting fire to any forest, grasslands, woods or marshes as well as igniting fireworks and burning trash or other materials.

LPG and natural gas grills and charcoal-fired cooking in a grilling receptacle are permitted provided they are at least 5 feet from flammable vegetation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.