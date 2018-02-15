State Democrats Throw Support Behind New Budget Proposal

Democratic lawmakers are throwing their support behind an alternative budget proposal, that that they say is a compromise to the “Step Up Oklahoma” plan, which failed in the legislature early this week.

The plan, proposed by State Auditor Gary Jones, calls for a 5-percent increase in the gross production tax (GPT), a $0.75 tobacco tax and an increase in the fuel tax; $0.03 for gasoline and $0.06 for diesel.

The plan is said to generate $448 million in revenue, and would provide for a $5,000 for teachers and state employees.

READ ALSO: Bill On Tax Increase, Teacher Pay Fails To Pass House