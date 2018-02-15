Florida School Shooting Suspect Is A White Nationalist, Group Leader Says

Democratic lawmakers are throwing their support behind an alternative budget proposal, that that they say is a compromise to the “Step Up Oklahoma” plan, which failed in the legislature early this week.More >>
Democratic lawmakers are throwing their support behind an alternative budget proposal, that that they say is a compromise to the “Step Up Oklahoma” plan, which failed in the legislature early this week.More >>
The leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.More >>
The leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.